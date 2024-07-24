New partnership, grant aim to improve pediatric immunization rates Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024

A new partnership was announced Tuesday by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) and Kentucky Voices for Health (KVH) to improve immunization rates in Kentucky, especially given the recent increase in cases of whooping cough.

The new partnership, which includes a 3-year, $360,000 grant, will focus on keeping kids covered as Medicaid renewals resume and increasing access to immunizations for school-aged children.

“The Kentucky Association of Health Plans is deeply committed to improving vaccine access and uptake across the Commonwealth,” said Tom Stephens, President and CEO of KAHP. “We have worked extensively with Jefferson County Public Schools and other districts to enhance vaccination rates. This is a responsibility that Kentucky’s Medicaid managed care plans make a top priority. We are working closely with healthcare providers, schools and community organizations to ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive life-saving vaccinations. This includes efforts to educate parents about the safety and importance of vaccines, as well as initiatives to make vaccinations more accessible and convenient for families.”

Kentucky’s infants and children have some of the lowest immunization rates in the nation for vaccine-preventable illnesses like measles, mumps, rubella (German measles), pertussis (whooping cough), diphtheria, COVID and tetanus (lockjaw), according to the partnership. Two decades ago, diseases like measles and polio were considered eradicated in the United States. However, low immunization rates, complicated by disruptions of the COVID–19 pandemic, have given an opportunity for these preventable diseases to return.

“We’ll be rolling out a messaging campaign this back-to-school season, through the main respiratory virus peaks of fall and winter, and beyond,” said Kelly Taulbee, KVH Director of Communications and Development. “We are particularly excited to partner with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans to help educate families and improve immunization rates for students because we recognize the pivotal role our health plans play in access to care.” Families can find a provider, including those that offer free immunizations through the Vaccines for Children program, by calling the Kentucky Infectious Disease & Vaccine Call Center at 855-598-2246, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET).