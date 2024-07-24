How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24

Published 1:05 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024
  • Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

  • The Braves rank ninth-best in baseball with 115 total home runs.
  • Atlanta’s .404 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
  • Atlanta has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (418 total runs).
  • The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.
  • The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective nine K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.195).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

  • Allan Winans makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • It’s the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter
7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez
7/20/2024 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson
7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray
7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas
7/22/2024 Reds L 4-1 Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene
7/24/2024 Reds Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás
7/24/2024 Reds Home Chris Sale Nick Martínez
7/25/2024 Mets Away Luis Severino
7/26/2024 Mets Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kodai Senga
7/27/2024 Mets Away Reynaldo López David Peterson
7/28/2024 Mets Away Chris Sale José Quintana

