How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
Published 1:05 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024
- Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank ninth-best in baseball with 115 total home runs.
- Atlanta’s .404 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
- Atlanta has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (418 total runs).
- The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.
- Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective nine K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.195).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Allan Winans makes his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It’s the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2024
|Padres
|W 6-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Randy Vasquez
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Gibson
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|L 9-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sonny Gray
|7/21/2024
|Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Miles Mikolas
|7/22/2024
|Reds
|L 4-1
|Home
|Reynaldo López
|Hunter Greene
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Frankie Montás
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Nick Martínez
|7/25/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|–
|Luis Severino
|7/26/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Kodai Senga
|7/27/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|David Peterson
|7/28/2024
|Mets
|–
|Away
|Chris Sale
|José Quintana
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.