How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank ninth-best in baseball with 115 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .404 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Atlanta has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (418 total runs).

The Braves’ .303 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective nine K/9, the third-best in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.195).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Allan Winans makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

It’s the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 28-year-old right-hander.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/20/2024 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals L 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds L 4-1 Home Reynaldo López Hunter Greene 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Allan Winans Frankie Montás 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale Nick Martínez 7/25/2024 Mets – Away – Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Kodai Senga 7/27/2024 Mets – Away Reynaldo López David Peterson 7/28/2024 Mets – Away Chris Sale José Quintana

