How to Watch MLB Baseball on Wednesday, July 24: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:18 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Wednesday’s MLB slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

If you are looking for live coverage of today’s MLB play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 24

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Atlanta Braves (54-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Allan Winans (0-0, 0 ERA)

Allan Winans (0-0, 0 ERA) Reds Starter: Frankie Montás (4-8, 4.85 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (53-48) at Pittsburgh Pirates (51-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Martín Pérez (1-5, 5.61 ERA)

Martín Pérez (1-5, 5.61 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore (2-2, 4.15 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (64-37) at Minnesota Twins (55-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Steven Okert (3-1, 4.4 ERA)

Steven Okert (3-1, 4.4 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.54 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (58-43) at Chicago Cubs (49-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA)

Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA) Brewers Starter: TBA

Boston Red Sox (54-46) at Colorado Rockies (37-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (6-7, 4.15 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (6-7, 4.15 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (4-6, 3.87 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Houston Astros (52-49) at Oakland Athletics (41-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: JP Sears (7-7, 4.49 ERA)

JP Sears (7-7, 4.49 ERA) Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (8-6, 4.14 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (44-57) at Seattle Mariners (53-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (8-10, 3.55 ERA)

Luis Castillo (8-10, 3.55 ERA) Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.28 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (48-53) at Atlanta Braves (54-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (13-3, 2.7 ERA)

Chris Sale (13-3, 2.7 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (3-5, 3.88 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (60-40) at Miami Marlins (36-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 7.36 ERA)

Edward Cabrera (1-3, 7.36 ERA) Orioles Starter: Chayce McDermott (0-0, 0 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (50-52) at Cleveland Guardians (60-40)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.58 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (8-4, 3.58 ERA) Tigers Starter: Jack Flaherty (7-5, 3.13 ERA)

San Diego Padres (53-50) at Washington Nationals (47-54)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (5-5, 3.9 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (5-5, 3.9 ERA) Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (5-9, 3.59 ERA)

New York Mets (52-48) at New York Yankees (60-43)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (3-1, 4.6 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (3-1, 4.6 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.73 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (51-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (45-55)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-3, 3.78 ERA)

Yariel Rodriguez (1-3, 3.78 ERA) Rays Starter: Zach Eflin (5-7, 4.14 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-76) at Texas Rangers (49-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (6-4, 3.36 ERA)

Nathan Eovaldi (6-4, 3.36 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-9, 5.22 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (52-50) at Kansas City Royals (56-46)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (7-6, 3.55 ERA)

Michael Wacha (7-6, 3.55 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.78 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (48-53) at Los Angeles Dodgers (60-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 3.47 ERA)

Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 3.47 ERA) Giants Starter: Robbie Ray (0-0, 0 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.