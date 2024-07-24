Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 24

Published 1:25 am Wednesday, July 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for July 24

Allan Winans will take the mound for the Atlanta Braves (54-45) on Wednesday, July 24 against the Cincinnati Reds (48-53), who will answer with Frankie Montas. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves (-135), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game against the Reds (+115) This game’s over/under is 8.5. You can get +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024
  • Time: 12:20 PM ET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

  • Moneyline Favorite: Braves -135
  • Moneyline Underdog: Reds +115
  • Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

  • Winans will start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • It’s the first appearance this season for the 28-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

  • The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 115 total home runs.
  • Atlanta is 12th in baseball with a .404 slugging percentage.
  • The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • Atlanta ranks 22nd in runs scored with 418 (4.2 per game).
  • The Braves rank 24th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 20th in MLB.
  • Atlanta has a 3.46 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.195).

