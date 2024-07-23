MAMAW Fest comes to Harlan Published 9:13 am Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Downtown Harlan is gearing up for MAMAW Fest, on July 27. The festival is a first time event for downtown and is presented by Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Higher Ground program.

According to a press release, MAMAW (Mountains of Appalachia Music, Art, and Wellness) Fest features Appalachian music and arts and will celebrate arts and wellness in Harlan County.

The event will feature local vendors, musicians, artists, and healthcare providers leading up to the performance of Angels Unaware. Angels Unaware is the 10th production of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Higher Ground program.

The release states events such as MAMAW Fest have a positive impact.

“For example, older adults who participate in the arts report a 48% lower risk of depression and a 44% reduction in dementia; the health benefits of arts participation are equivalent to the benefits of weekly exercise. Participating in the arts reduces stress and loneliness, which are risk factors for a wide range of ailments, including hypertension and heart disease,” reads the release.

MAMAW Fest will include musical performances by Tiffany Williams, A.P. Harbor, Randy Wilson, Mountain Laurels, Red Fox Playa, Cara Coppola, Dru the Drifter, Slut Pill, Geonovah, Bek & The Starlite Review, Jeremy Short, Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band, Dakota Saylor, and Wayne Graham. Headliners The Local Honeys will take the stage between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Other attractions include mental health workshops, Narcan Training, narrative medicine, journaling, and a mini play. Local author Robert Gipe will host readings by Olivia Creech, Brandon Sun Eagle Jent, Willie Carver, Anne Shelby, and George Ella Lyon from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Higher Ground 10: Angels Unaware Theater Performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

MAMAW Fest is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July, 27, at the Harlan County Courthouse Square. For more information, go to https://www.artsforeverybody.org.