Traffic stop results in drug arrest

A Harlan County man is facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug following a traffic stop.

Casey Dylan Asher, 32, of Bledsoe, was arrested on July 12, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Jones performed a traffic stop due to traffic violations while conducting a drug trafficking investigation in the Bledsoe community on July 10. During the stop, K9 Sjors alerted on the vehicle as a result of an open air sniff of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was performed, resulting in the location of 2 baggies containing suspected methamphetamine.

Asher was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and speeding (19 mph over limit). Asher was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

