Traffic stop results in drug arrest
Published 9:53 am Monday, July 22, 2024
A Harlan County man is facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug following a traffic stop.
Casey Dylan Asher, 32, of Bledsoe, was arrested on July 12, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Jones performed a traffic stop due to traffic violations while conducting a drug trafficking investigation in the Bledsoe community on July 10. During the stop, K9 Sjors alerted on the vehicle as a result of an open air sniff of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was performed, resulting in the location of 2 baggies containing suspected methamphetamine.
Asher was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and speeding (19 mph over limit). Asher was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
In other police activity:
- A press release states Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Probation and Parole officers responded to a residence in Benham on July 12, to serve an active warrant. While serving the warrant, police located suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe and digital scales were located.
- Raymond Moses, 44, of Baxter, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with a probation violation. Moses was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Marquis Long, 23, of Cumberland, was arrested on July 12, by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more). Long was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Rebecca Combs, 36, of Evarts, was arrested on July 16, by the Office of Probation and Parole. She was charged with probation violation. Combs was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Wendy Inman, 44, of Loyall, was arrested on July 16, by the Loyall City Police Department. She was charged with probation violation. Inman was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.