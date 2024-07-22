KSP seeks to regain crown with public’s help Published 8:00 am Monday, July 22, 2024

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is asking for the public’s help, not to track down a suspected criminal, but to secure votes for its 2024 Ford Mustang GT as the “Best-Looking Cruiser” in a nationwide contest, as a thank you to the agency.

The KSP has entered the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “2024 Best Looking Cruiser Contest” and is competing against state law enforcement agencies from across the country. The winning photo will be on the cover of the association’s 2025 wall calendar.

“Our state police are the best in the nation and one way we can show our support for them is by casting our vote in the best-looking cruiser contest,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “KSP won the contest in 2021 and 2022, and it’s time to take back the title. I will be casting my vote and encourage Kentuckians to join me.”

This year, KSP’s entry features a 2024 Ford Mustang GT in front of the Secretariat statue in the roundabout at Alexandria Drive and Old Frankfort Pike in Lexington. This photo is a testament to Kentucky’s beloved horse racing industry and honors the recent 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s triple-crown win and the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

“Every year, we are humbled by the outpouring of support from Kentuckians during the national best-looking cruiser contest,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “While we enjoy the fun camaraderie between the state police agencies, we’re in it to win it!”

Burnett recognizes that, just like Secretariat’s races, the AAST competition is tough. KSP has placed in the top five in each of the past six years, taking home back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022. While Florida won the competition last year, Kentucky hopes to return the Gators to the swamp by earning this year’s top spot for the fourth time overall.

To accomplish this, Kentucky needs the help of the 4.5 million Kentuckians who call the state their home. Voting is now underway, and ends Monday, July 29, at 12 p.m., Eastern Time. Kentuckians can cast votes once per device per day by clicking here.