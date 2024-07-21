How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21 Published 1:07 am Sunday, July 21, 2024

Spencer Schwellenbach gets the start for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday against Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024

Sunday, July 21, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 114 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .407.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Atlanta has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (415 total runs).

The Braves’ .304 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.

Atlanta’s 3.44 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.194).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Schwellenbach gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 13 against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Schwellenbach will look to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

So far he has allowed at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/12/2024 Padres W 6-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Matt Waldron 7/13/2024 Padres L 4-0 Away Reynaldo López Dylan Cease 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/20/2024 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals L 9-5 Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds – Home Max Fried Hunter Greene 7/23/2024 Reds – Home – – 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale Frankie Montás 7/25/2024 Mets – Away – Luis Severino 7/26/2024 Mets – Away – Christian Scott

