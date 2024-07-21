How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, July 21: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:18 am Sunday, July 21, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Minnesota Twins.
How to watch all the games in MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 21
Milwaukee Brewers (56-42) at Minnesota Twins (54-43)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.53 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (2-7, 4.94 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (47-52) at Washington Nationals (46-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (7-8, 3.49 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott (9-6, 3.39 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (51-47) at Atlanta Braves (54-43)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (7-8, 5.13 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (49-49) at New York Yankees (59-41)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Marcus Stroman (7-4, 3.6 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (0-1, 5.23 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (62-36) at Pittsburgh Pirates (50-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Marco Gonzales (1-0, 2.45 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Tyler Phillips (1-0, 4.5 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (49-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (44-54)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (7-8, 4.5 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (1-2, 5.47 ERA)
San Diego Padres (51-50) at Cleveland Guardians (59-38)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (8-5, 3.58 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Michael King (7-6, 3.41 ERA)
New York Mets (50-47) at Miami Marlins (34-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Trevor Rogers (1-9, 4.72 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Christian Scott (0-2, 4.36 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-73) at Kansas City Royals (54-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (11-4, 2.48 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.58 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (51-48) at Chicago Cubs (47-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.97 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (4-6, 3.97 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (60-38) at Texas Rangers (46-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (3-10, 3.79 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (4-5, 4.38 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (47-52) at Colorado Rockies (36-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.61 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 3.72 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (41-57) at Oakland Athletics (39-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (4-4, 5.29 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.45 ERA)
Houston Astros (52-46) at Seattle Mariners (52-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (3-1, 2.45 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (9-4, 2.56 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (53-44) at Los Angeles Dodgers (58-41)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: James Paxton (7-2, 4.38 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (6-7, 3.04 ERA)
