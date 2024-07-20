How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, July 20: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:18 am Saturday, July 20, 2024
Saturday’s MLB slate features the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Email newsletter signup
There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 20
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tampa Bay Rays (48-49) at New York Yankees (59-40)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-8, 3.67 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (4-4, 2.9 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (50-46) at Atlanta Braves (53-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:07 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.07 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 4.16 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (48-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (44-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.42 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.3 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (41-56) at Oakland Athletics (38-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (5-6, 4.75 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (0-1, 12 ERA)
New York Mets (49-47) at Miami Marlins (34-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Roddery Munoz (1-4, 5.47 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.78 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Philadelphia Phillies (62-35) at Pittsburgh Pirates (49-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (4-2, 2.83 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (7-4, 2.96 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (47-51) at Washington Nationals (45-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.2 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.33 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (59-38) at Texas Rangers (46-51)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez (11-4, 3.88 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (55-42) at Minnesota Twins (54-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (8-7, 5.11 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (6-5, 4.11 ERA)
San Diego Padres (50-50) at Cleveland Guardians (59-37)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.77 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (8-8, 3.99 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-72) at Kansas City Royals (53-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (5-6, 3.2 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (1-3, 4.41 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (53-43) at Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 6.3 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.32 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (50-48) at Chicago Cubs (47-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (2-7, 6.78 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (6-5, 3.87 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (50-46) at Atlanta Braves (53-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (9-6, 3.34 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (47-51) at Colorado Rockies (35-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 6 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (7-7, 3.47 ERA)
Houston Astros (51-46) at Seattle Mariners (52-47)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (7-7, 3.29 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.66 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.