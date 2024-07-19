How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Published 7:10 am Friday, July 19, 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Alec Burleson to the plate against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads take the field on Saturday at 1:07 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024
- Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSSE
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 109 home runs.
- Atlanta is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Atlanta has scored 407 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Braves have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Braves rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.40.
- Atlanta has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.189 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves’ Charlie Morton (5-5) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 11, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 17 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in seven of them.
- Morton has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/10/2024
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Slade Cecconi
|7/11/2024
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/12/2024
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Matt Waldron
|7/13/2024
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Reynaldo López
|Dylan Cease
|7/14/2024
|Padres
|W 6-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Randy Vasquez
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Kyle Gibson
|7/20/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sonny Gray
|7/21/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Miles Mikolas
|7/22/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Hunter Greene
|7/23/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|–
|–
|7/24/2024
|Reds
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Frankie Montás
