How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20 Published 7:10 am Friday, July 19, 2024

The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Alec Burleson to the plate against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads take the field on Saturday at 1:07 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 109 home runs.

Atlanta is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta has scored 407 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .304 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Braves rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.40.

Atlanta has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.189 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves’ Charlie Morton (5-5) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 11, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 17 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in seven of them.

Morton has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/10/2024 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Charlie Morton Slade Cecconi 7/11/2024 Diamondbacks L 1-0 Away Max Fried Brandon Pfaadt 7/12/2024 Padres W 6-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Matt Waldron 7/13/2024 Padres L 4-0 Away Reynaldo López Dylan Cease 7/14/2024 Padres W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Randy Vasquez 7/20/2024 Cardinals – Home Charlie Morton Kyle Gibson 7/20/2024 Cardinals – Home Bryce Elder Sonny Gray 7/21/2024 Cardinals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Miles Mikolas 7/22/2024 Reds – Home Max Fried Hunter Greene 7/23/2024 Reds – Home – – 7/24/2024 Reds – Home Chris Sale Frankie Montás

