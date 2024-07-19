How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, July 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:19 am Friday, July 19, 2024

Today’s MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Boston Red Sox playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 19

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona Diamondbacks (50-48) at Chicago Cubs (47-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA)

Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.78 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (62-34) at Pittsburgh Pirates (48-48)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: TBA

TBA Phillies Starter: TBA

Cincinnati Reds (47-50) at Washington Nationals (44-53)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: TBA

TBA Reds Starter: TBA

Tampa Bay Rays (48-48) at New York Yankees (58-40)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (2-1, 5.4 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (2-1, 5.4 ERA) Rays Starter: Zach Eflin (5-6, 3.99 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (47-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (44-52)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.52 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.52 ERA) Tigers Starter: Jack Flaherty (6-5, 3.13 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

San Diego Padres (50-49) at Cleveland Guardians (58-37)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (7-4, 3.77 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (7-4, 3.77 ERA) Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (5-8, 3.71 ERA)

New York Mets (49-46) at Miami Marlins (33-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 8.26 ERA)

Edward Cabrera (1-3, 8.26 ERA) Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (6-3, 3.46 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (50-46) at Atlanta Braves (53-42)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (9-6, 3.34 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (58-38) at Texas Rangers (46-50)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 2.97 ERA)

Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 2.97 ERA) Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.43 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (27-71) at Kansas City Royals (52-45)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (6-6, 3.83 ERA)

Michael Wacha (6-6, 3.83 ERA) White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-8, 4.82 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (47-50) at Colorado Rockies (34-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (6-7, 4.13 ERA)

Cal Quantrill (6-7, 4.13 ERA) Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (5-4, 4.08 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (41-55) at Oakland Athletics (37-61)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: JP Sears (6-7, 4.56 ERA)

JP Sears (6-7, 4.56 ERA) Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (3-9, 4.93 ERA)

Houston Astros (50-46) at Seattle Mariners (52-46)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (8-9, 3.53 ERA)

Luis Castillo (8-9, 3.53 ERA) Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (7-6, 4.39 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (53-42) at Los Angeles Dodgers (56-41)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.26 ERA)

Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.26 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (4-6, 4.18 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.