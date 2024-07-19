How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, July 19: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Today’s MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Boston Red Sox playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – July 19
Arizona Diamondbacks (50-48) at Chicago Cubs (47-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.07 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (7-6, 4.78 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (62-34) at Pittsburgh Pirates (48-48)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: TBA
- Phillies Starter: TBA
Cincinnati Reds (47-50) at Washington Nationals (44-53)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: TBA
- Reds Starter: TBA
Tampa Bay Rays (48-48) at New York Yankees (58-40)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (2-1, 5.4 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin (5-6, 3.99 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (47-50) at Toronto Blue Jays (44-52)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.52 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Jack Flaherty (6-5, 3.13 ERA)
San Diego Padres (50-49) at Cleveland Guardians (58-37)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (7-4, 3.77 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron (5-8, 3.71 ERA)
New York Mets (49-46) at Miami Marlins (33-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (1-3, 8.26 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (6-3, 3.46 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (50-46) at Atlanta Braves (53-42)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (3-4, 4.43 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (9-6, 3.34 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (58-38) at Texas Rangers (46-50)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 2.97 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.43 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (27-71) at Kansas City Royals (52-45)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (6-6, 3.83 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-8, 4.82 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (47-50) at Colorado Rockies (34-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (6-7, 4.13 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison (5-4, 4.08 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (41-55) at Oakland Athletics (37-61)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (6-7, 4.56 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (3-9, 4.93 ERA)
Houston Astros (50-46) at Seattle Mariners (52-46)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo (8-9, 3.53 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (7-6, 4.39 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (53-42) at Los Angeles Dodgers (56-41)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.26 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (4-6, 4.18 ERA)
