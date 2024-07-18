Some Harlan County waters unsafe for swimming Published 8:45 am Thursday, July 18, 2024

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Division of Water has extended no swimming advisories for multiple bodies of water in Harlan County and across the state as a result of high levels of E. coli bacteria found in the water.

According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s website at https://eec.ky.gov, advisories have been active for several years throughout the state due to E. coli levels.

“People should avoid recreational contact with waters in the areas specified because of the bacteria, which occur in human and animal waste and indicate the presence of untreated or inadequately treated sewage. The bacteria create a potential for diarrheal illnesses and other infectious diseases,” states the website.

Locations in and near Harlan County included in the advisory impacting the Upper Cumberland River are:

The Cumberland River from Four Mile Bridge on KY 2014 to Pineville at the KY 66 Bridge and from the Wallins Creek Bridge on KY 219 to Harlan;

Martins Fork from Harlan to the Cawood Water Plant;

• All of Catrons Creek, all of Clover Fork and all of Straight Creek;

Poor Fork from Harlan to Looney Creek;

The Mouth of Looney Creek to the Lynch Water Plant Bridge.

It is further recommended to refrain from swimming in or any other full body contact with surface waters immediately after heavy rainfall in dense residential, urban or livestock production areas. It is also advised to refrain from water recreation activities at all times in streams located below wastewater treatment facility outfalls, animal feed lots or any other obvious pollution sources.

The Mayo Clinic’s website at https://www.mayoclinic.org states E. coli (Escherichia coli) bacteria are normally found in the intestines of healthy people and animals, and most types are harmless or only cause relatively brief diarrhea. However, there are some strains which can cause severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea. Exposure to E. coli can occur through exposure to contaminated water or food. Healthy adults usually recover within a week, however young children and older adults face an increased risk of developing a life-threatening type of kidney failure.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include diarrhea (mild to severe), stomach cramping, and some people may experience nausea and vomiting. If diarrhea is persistent, severe, or bloody, it is recommended to contact your doctor.

“The agencies urge the public to use a commonsense approach to water recreation. Avoid areas with obvious green or brown surface scums or obvious foul odors. The cabinets want everyone to be safe and healthy while enjoying the Commonwealth’s water resources,” states the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet website.