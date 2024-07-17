Polio testifies at JCPS task force’s first meeting on potential split Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 17, 2024

A task force created by the 2024 General Assembly to examine Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), and whether the district should be split into two or more entities held its first meeting Monday.

The Efficient & Effective School District Governance Task Force heard from JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Polio and other school officials to give the panel an overview on the district’s organization

Task Force co-chair Sen. Michael Nemes, R-Shepherdsville, said the main purpose of the task force is school improvement. “We don’t want to hear a lot of testimony with moaning and groaning, unless it pertains to how we can do better. We want to look at the facts, data, knowledgeable conclusions and solutions. We are here to help.”

Polio, who has held the post since the 2017-18 school year, told the panel it is a tough time to be a teacher. “The pandemic was a major challenge when it came to education. Coming out of the pandemic, making sure we are doing the things necessary to support kids who are coming back with the traditional needs, mental health needs, behavioral needs, making sure that we catch up on lost learning. All of those things are so important.”

Polio noted current challenges in the 96,000 plus student JCPS are similar to all large school districts, staffing and student absenteeism.

“Staffing is a major issue,” Polio testified. “Classified staff, bus drivers, etc., as well as teachers. I think that’s an issue across the state that I think will continue to amplify as a crisis, our teaching shortage across this nation.”

In addition, “Since the pandemic, nationally and locally, we have had a major increase in students who are chronically absent.”

Polio said he was not necessarily a fan of the task force creation for a variety of reasons.

“However, in the end, just like all the other audits we’ve had during my time, we will take this as that type of thing. We take positives out of every single audit that comes in, or every single group that comes in, no matter how hard it may be to hear, to make positive changes. And that’s what we hope we are able to do here, to present to you, give you plenty of information, hopefully educate as well, and at the end, take your feedback and make improvements to Jefferson County Public Schools.”