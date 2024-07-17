Butler already challenging teammates on defense Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 17, 2024

LaMont Butler was a two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year so it was no surprise when Kentucky teammate Otega Oweh said the toughest team to score against in summer practices has been Butler.

Butler could be one of the best defensive guards in the country. He averaged 1.4 steals per game in 131 games at San Diego State the previous four years.

“His instincts are crazy, and his lateral movements are very good,” Oweh said. “He’s a strong guard. Lamont is a great defender. Great point guard, too. He brings everything to the game. So I’m really excited to play with him. And then on top of that, we go at it in practice.”

Another spirited practice battle has been at center between Amari Williams, a three-time Coastal Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year at Drexel, and Brandon Garrison, an Oklahoma State transfer and former McDonald’s All-American.

Wake Forest transfer Andrew Carr said the 6-10, 245-pound Garrison had been “super physical” in practice.

“He’s made a really concerted effort to keep his super high motor all the time in practice and give it his all. And it’s been really apparent,” Carr said.