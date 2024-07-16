Kentucky, South Korea sign driver’s license reciprocity agreement Published 8:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Gov. Andy Beshear, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and South Korea’s National Police Agency Commissioner General Hee-keun Yoon attended a signing ceremony in Seoul to formalize a driver’s license reciprocity agreement between the two governments.

The ceremony took part during the Governor’s economic development trip to Asia, which will also include stops in Japan, since there are 200 Japanese-owned facilities in Kentucky that employ 47,000 people.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between South Korea’s National Police Agency (NPA) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Division of Driver Licensing will help boost economic growth by simplifying the process of maintaining a non-commercial driver’s license for Koreans living in Kentucky and Kentuckians residing in Korea. Seven Korean-owned facilities currently operate in the commonwealth, with six others announced during this administration, which will push employment by Korean operations to 6,700 people statewide.

Email newsletter signup

“With more Korean companies investing in Kentucky’s booming economy, this landmark agreement will allow their residents to quickly feel part of their new Kentucky home by ensuring they can maintain transportation access to jobs and take in all Kentucky has to offer,” Beshear said.

The MOU allows individuals ages 18 and older, lawfully residing in Kentucky, to exchange a valid Korean driver’s license for a Kentucky Class D Operator’s License upon meeting all first-time statutory license requirements – except road and written testing – at Driver Licensing Regional Offices and paying requisite fees. Similarly, the NPA will permit eligible Kentucky residents in Korea to exchange their Class D Operator’s License for a Korean Class 2 Ordinary Driver’s License.

Both sides maintain the right to require additional documentation or tests if there are concerns about an applicant’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.

“Transportation is a vital part of Kentucky’s ability to provide a sense of community to temporary and permanent residents,” said Secretary Gray. “This agreement provides a simplified licensing process that moves Kentucky forward while still maintaining safety standards.”