Givens likes older players on Pope's Cats Published 8:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Kentucky Radio Network basketball analyst Jack Givens saw a “whole bunch of men as opposed to the 18-year-olds we’ve seen coming in” when he went to his first UK basketball practice with new coach Mark Pope.

Givens joined Tom Leach on The Leach Report recently and the former UK All-American admitted he was excited with the experience Pope has on his team.

“The guys that are big and strong and know how to use it, they’re quick and don’t waste any motion, they know what needs to be done. I noticed that very quickly about this team — and that’s a good thing,” Givens told Leach.

He liked the way the older players talked a lot even in practice.

“That’s going to be a good thing,” Givens said. “I saw a lot of really, really good players, but I haven’t yet seen a really good team. There’s a difference. It’s going to take some time.

“Everybody right now is in that trying to be nice stage, and teams go through it. They want to pass the ball, want to get the ball to this guy and that guy, want to make sure everybody is involved.”

Givens said Pope’s offense is built around getting the ball to midcourt in three seconds and if you have an open shot, shoot it.

“That keeps the defense from having time to get set up. You can’t zone this team when the offense is really working,” Givens said.