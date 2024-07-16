Chamber hears from new to Harlan optometrist Published 8:41 am Tuesday, July 16, 2024

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce met a new optometrist who is working at MCHC in Harlan during their July meeting.

Dr. Timothy Aaron Finn introduced himself to the Chamber.

“I appreciate you all having me here today,” Finn said. “I grew up in Letcher County…then I went to the Navy for four years.”

According to Finn, after his time in the U.S. Navy he went to Lexington where he obtained a bachelor’s degree, then completed his medical degree in Pikeville at the Kentucky College of Optometry.

“I’m in my fourth year with (MCHC),” Finn said. “The majority of my time has been in Whitesburg.”

Finn explained he was set to begin at MCHC in Harlan in 2021.

“Unfortunately, that got pushed back due to building issues,” Finn said. “Then the flood hit in 2022, which pushed us back even further. We finally got over here in October off 2023 and were pretty busy right off the bat.”

Finn said at this time appointments can usually be made in approximately one week. There are certain circumstances which do not require an appointment.

“Any emergency eye traumas, sickness, infection, or anything like that there is no wait on that…you don’t need to have an appointment for that, just come on in,” Finn said.

Finn mentioned some of the advances in optometry over the years.

“20 or 30 years ago, optometry was pretty much just making contacts and glasses,” Finn said. “A lot of the equipment just wasn’t available…there are still a few places that are like that, but thankfully with Mountain Comp (MCHC), they’ve upgraded our equipment…we have some really good equipment.”

Finn noted the focus of optometry in the area has moved more toward a medical emphasis rather than just prescribing glasses and contacts.

“Patients that used to come in with retinal disease, detachments, things like that, they were forced to drive to Lexington, London, Corbin, or out of state,” Finn said. “We know that travel can be an issue for many in southeast Kentucky.”

Finn pointed out there are financial options available.

“We have a sliding scale, patients pay based on their income,” Finn said.

For more information, contact MCHC Harlan Medical Center at 606-573-7771.