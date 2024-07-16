Boy, 14, killed in accidental shooting in Estill Published 8:00 am Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Kentucky State Police (KSP) at the Richmond Post are investigating an apparent accidental shooting in Estill County where one teenager was shot to death by another teen on Friday.

The KSP was contacted just before 1:30 p.m. by the Estill County Sheriffs’ Office requesting investigative assistance of an accidental shooting on Clark Road in Estill County.

The State Police initial investigation determined a 14-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 13-year-old child outside of the residence. Life-saving measures were attempted on scene. However, the child was pronounced dead by the Estill County Coroner Jimmy Wise.

Sources told WBON-TV9 the victim was Jett Ballard of Berea, who was visiting friends in Estill County. The boys were shooting a firearm and Ballard was accidentally shot.

Ballard was a talented middle school football player, according to the Berea Citizen newspaper, who reports he was a member of the All-Star Classic team for two seasons and played on the Region 3 Battle of the Region teams while playing middle school football.

The Kentucky Middle School Football Association issued a statement on social media saying, they “would like to take this time to send our prayers and deep condolences to the Ballard Family, Farristown Middle Football Program, the Madison Southern High School Football Program and Head Coach/KYMSFA Board Member Mark Payne on the tragic loss of Jett Ballard. Jett was a two-year all-star classic player and he played on the Region 3 battle of the region teams during his middle school career. Once again let’s please keep the above in our prayers.”

The investigation is being conducted by Detective David Hobbs. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Estill County Sheriffs’ Office, Estill County EMS and Estill County Coroner.

State Police said foul play is not suspected.