Anna Ruth (Branson) Keene Published 2:03 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Anna Ruth (Branson) Keene of Harrogate, TN passed away on July 15, 2024 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents; Eager and Christine Branson, her brother; Jim Branson, and grandchild; Jordan Teague. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Gene O’Dell Keene, of Harrogate, TN, daughter; Laura (Mark) Teague of Williamsburg, KY, son; Matt (Stefanie) Keene of Williamsburg, KY, Anna leaves behind four grandsons; Jacob (Sadie) Teague of Nashville, TN, Jonathan (Molli) Teague of Williamsburg, KY, Ethan Keene of Williamsburg, KY, Noah Keene of Williamsburg, KY, one great-granddaughter; Jaynie Teague of Williamsburg, KY. Anna’s surviving brothers and sisters are; Bob Branson of Harlan, KY, Liz Sharp of Columbus, GA, Faye (Roy) Adams of Harlan, KY, Claude (Crystal) Branson of Winchester, KY. Anna loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything in the world, and leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to her family. She was also actively involved with Eastern Star Lodge #436 in Harrogate, TN, serving as Worthy Matron for several terms. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, 2024 from 5PM until 7PM with Eastern Star Services provided by Eastern Star Lodge #436 and funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Mike Humfleet officiating. Private graveside services will be conducted 1PM Thursday, July 18, 2024 in the Resthaven Cemetery, Loyall, KY. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Keene Family.