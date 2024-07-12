Noah living the dream at UK Published 8:35 am Friday, July 12, 2024

By Bill Templeton

Contributing Sports Writer

Trent Noah grew up in the deep, dark hills of eastern Kentucky, dreaming of playing basketball at the University of Kentucky.

These days, Noah wakes up every morning living out the dream that has become his reality.

“Growing up, being from a small town, it was a little different packing your bags and driving down the driveway and knowing you won’t be back for a minute,” said Noah, who has been living on campus for just over a month.

“It’s hard to put into words, but just waking up in the Coal Lodge is super cool. There’s so much pride that comes along with it, especially being a Kentucky kid. To wake up and put on a Kentucky shirt or practice jersey is awesome and really something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid.”

As one of 12 new UK players who have never played together before and under the tutelage of first-year head coach Mark Pope, Noah finds himself in a unique position as one of three true freshmen on the roster.

Although the season is still months away, and with just a handful of practices under the collective belts of the players, progress is already being made and team chemistry is starting to develop, according to Noah.

“Just being out there and practicing alongside guys that are just so good at the game is everything I expected,” Noah said. “I know it’s early, but I’m starting to adapt to the speed of the game and the people around me.

“Everybody is starting on the same page in a new system, and guys are already showing signs of being able to work together and develop team chemistry. I feel like I can say it’s like we’ve been together for multiple years.”

Off the court, Noah added that he and his new teammates are spending quality time together and establishing the trust in each other that is required to produce success on the court.

“I feel like we already know each other really well and we’re hanging out outside (of basketball). That’s a big part of gaining each other’s trust,” Noah said.

“Just weight room conditioning stuff really builds each other’s trust and the chemistry just goes up from there.”

Noah was also quick to mention his growing appreciation of playing under Pope, who spent the last five seasons as head men’s basketball coach at Brigham Young University.

“Coach Pope is an exceptional person, and a brilliant basketball mind,” Noah said. “I’m just so fortunate to be able to learn from him and the coaches he has on the staff.

“I mean, they’re just so talented, so smart, and for me to be able to be in the same building and just hear them talk, I get to pick up and learn so much.”

Associate coach Mark Fox offered high praise of the 6-foot-5 Noah.

“Trent is a terrific competitor and a terrific shooter,” Fox said. “His ability to shoot the ball has allowed him to create space for others.

“Obviously, it is a new system that he is learning, but he’s such a threat to shoot the ball that he has really allowed everyone else to play with more space. He’s very competitive, and I think much more versatile than we thought, so he’s off to a really good start.”

Despite seemingly countless hours of work still ahead in advance of his first season of collegiate basketball, Noah is settling into life in Lexington and is motivated by the program’s common goal – winning the school’s ninth NCAA championship.

“This is everything that I ever worked for as a little kid,” Noah said. “I think of all the hours that my dad and my family invested to help me make my dream come true. I wouldn’t want it any other way.

“We have a big assignment this year, and that’s hanging No. 9. All we think about is No. 9, that’s the big thing. Walking into practice, leaving practice, that’s the only thing we’re really worried about right now.”

Despite a totally revamped roster and overcoming the challenges of learning and implementing a new system, the Wildcats are projected as one of the nation’s top-tier teams again this season, and Noah is eagerly looking forward to what’s ahead.

“In just a few practices, we’ve already jumped leaps and bounds, so there’s no telling what could happen in a year,” Noah said. “This season should be super fun.”