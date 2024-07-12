Harlan County Courthouse Reports Published 8:35 am Friday, July 12, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Marriage Licenses

• Monique Cathleen Witt, 31, of Harlan, to Rhett Dustin Alred, 25, of Harlan.

• Brittany Bledsoe, 33, of Whitesburg, to Ezekiel Halcomb, 42, of Harlan.

• Anissa Nicole Hughes, 29, of Baxter, to Gerald Jordan Foster, 24, of Harlan.

• Sarah Renea Blevins, 37, of Evarts, to Frank Chuck Norris, 34, of Evarts.

• Joni Katharine Terry, 35, of Cumberland, to Waylon Stanley Dewayne Simpson, 29, of Cumberland.

• Brooke Carol Raleigh, 30, of Cumberland, to Austin Cole Williams, 30, of Cumberland.

• Camille Lorraina Brown, 23, of Cawood, to Anthony David North, 24, of Dayhoit.

• Brenda Sue Gilbert King Rowe, 53, of Evarts, to Gill Robin Rowe, 60, of Evarts.

• Emily Marie Farley, 21, of Evarts, to Gabriel Lee Lewis, 23, of Evarts.

• Kiersten Nicole Callahan, 23, of Closplint, to Joshua Daniel Peace, 31, of Closplint.

District Court

• Alvin Johnson, 33, of Lynch, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury.

• Robby Crit Johnson, 41, of Benham, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with no visible injury), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 12 months in jail (probated 24 months).

• Shawn Simmons, 40, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Demetric Washington, 38, of Cumberland, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months). No further violations of law.

• Jonathan Mitchell, 31, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant.

• Cathy R. Rivers, 60, of Harlan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense) — jury trial scheduled Sept. 30, 2025.

• Rebecca Kristan Craycraft, 34, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

• Retha Osborne, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Thomas Lester, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin) — waived to grand jury.

• Jessica M. Helton, 42, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to five days in jail.

• Mark O’Brian Barber, 24, speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $218.

• Vanessa McLain Britt, 37, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled June 10, 2025.

• George McKinley Fouts, 64, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $165.

• Garrett Wayne Taylor, 42, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed.

• Catherine Cheyenne Gray, 26, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle — pleaded guilty, fined $223.

• Toby James Hickson, 19, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card — first charge, amended to improper equipment, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charge, dismissed.

• Glen Austin Curry, 71, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on warning and proof.

• Mark Allen Bailey, 49, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on repair.

• Christy Marie Duaz-Faulkner, 43, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on repair.

• James R. Blevins, 44, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Dewayne G. Dempsey, 53, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

• Destiny McMillion, 25, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — jury trial scheduled March 18, 2025.

• Marcus W. Saylor, 22, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.

• Megan S. Williams, 20, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on warning and proof.

• Stephanie Day, 33, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Wendell N. Jones, 61, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning.

• Misty Shepherd, 45, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled March 4.

• Ruth Elizabeth Neal, 45, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning.

• Amie Cherish Wright, 46, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled March 4.

• Tristen Shay Wynn, 26, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled March 18.

• Dylan Chase Middleton, 19, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed.

• Raymond H. Foley, 52, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — pleaded guilty, fined $283.

• Teddy Andrew Smith, 39, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed.

• Treyvon A. Long, 29, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Shawn Peace, 27, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• James G. Baker, 56, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), display/possession of canceled/fictitious operator’s license — bench warrant.

• Ronald Ray Burkhart, 54, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct — waived to grand jury.

• William Cook, giving officer false identifying information, theft of identity of another without consent, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), alcohol intoxication in a public place — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Rebecca Helton, 44, of Wallins, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third offense or more, heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree promoting contraband, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.

• Devin Ray Keefer, 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Roger C. Pace, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school.

• John Waylon Roark, 45, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, 2 or more grams of methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — waived to grand jury.

• Jeffrey C. Sizemore, 55, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Alena Sturgill, 21, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Justin R. Williams, 39, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (first offense), second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.