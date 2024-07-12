2 face auto theft charges Published 8:31 am Friday, July 12, 2024

A man and a woman are facing multiple charges including auto theft after allegedly being found driving a vehicle which had been stolen at an Evarts business.

David Bruederla, 32, was arrested on Monday, July 8. Jasmyn Adams was cited to court due to medical reasons.

According to a press release, the Evarts City Police Department received a complaint stating a vehicle had been stolen from a local business and responded to the location. Evarts City Police Chief Denny Jones gathered information while Evarts City Police, Harlan City Police, Kentucky State Police and the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search for the vehicle.

Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer and Chief Deputy Jason Adams viewed the vehicle on US 119 on Sukey Ridge and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle attempted to flee, eventually turning off of US 119 and crashing into the Dayhoit bridge. Bruederla and Jasmyn Adams exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Chief Deputy Adams remained on the bridge while Brewer, with the assistance of an armed citizen, searched the riverbank. Bruederla and Jasmyn Adams were eventually located hiding in the weeds. The Harlan City Police Department and the Evarts City Police Department also responded to the scene.

Bruederla was charged with theft by unlawful taking (motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police (on foot), and reckless driving. Bruederla was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Jasmyn Adams was charged with theft by unlawful taking (motor vehicle), first-degree criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police (on foot). Adams was cited to court due to medical reasons.

