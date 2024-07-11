‘Porch Pirate’ sought by KSP Published 8:00 am Thursday, July 11, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) post in Henderson is looking for an alleged “Porch Pirate,” who was apparently caught in the act by the victim’s home security camera earlier this month.

The KSP says they are asking for help from the public in identifying the woman in the photo that accompanies this story. Troopers say the woman was caught on the camera stealing delivery packages left in the 2700 block of Sunset Lane in Henderson on July 6 around 5:30 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

According to State Police, it appears she has arm and chest tattoos and drives a small gray or silver car; possibly a mid-2000 Honda Civic.

Anyone with information can contact KSP Post 16 in Henderson at 270-826-3312, or toll-free statewide at 800-222-5555.

Information can also be sent to the KSP smartphone app, which has versions available for both iPhones and Android devices.