KCTCS can help Kentucky adults earn GED credential Published 8:00 am Thursday, July 11, 2024

The Kentucky Community and Technical System (KCTCS) says an estimated 290,000 Kentucky adults in the working-age population, or nearly 11% of people ages 18-64, do not have a high school diploma or GED credential.

The lack of a diploma or GED can limit people’s job prospects and opportunities to enjoy a higher quality of life, but free help is available through KCTCS.

According to Kentucky Adult Education data for fiscal year 2023, KCTCS, which includes 14 of the 26 adult education local providers, awarded nearly 54% of the more than 2,500 GEDs earned statewide.

These colleges served 49% of the 11,700 students enrolled in adult education and generated more than 51% of the measurable skill gains. These numbers include justice-involved students who are housed primarily in local jails.

“We know education is the great equalizer,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “It is what opens doors to opportunities that weren’t previously available. Offering all Kentuckians a chance, regardless of their background, to complete their GED means giving them the added opportunity to continue their education and their skills training for a high-paying career.”

KCTCS schools that offer GED resources and services include:

— Big Sandy Community and Technical College

— Bluegrass Community and Technical College

— Gateway Community and Technical College

— Hazard Community and Technical College

— Henderson Community College

— Hopkinsville Community College

— Jefferson Community and Technical College

— Madisonville Community College

— Maysville Community and Technical College

— Owensboro Community and Technical College

— Somerset Community College

— Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College

— Southeast Community and Technical College

— West Kentucky Community and Technical College

“We are very pleased to host these life-changing programs on our campuses,” said Shauna King-Simms, KCTCS executive director of transitions and access, who also serves as the adult education liaison. “Our campus locations elevate the activity as an adult-focused program, providing another step along the learner’s educational and career pathway. Students become familiar with a KCTCS campus and can make a more seamless transition into a postsecondary program.”

For more information on obtaining a GED, please contact your local adult learning center.