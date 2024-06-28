Recall on Norwegian Salmon Slices sold in 15 states, including Kentucky Published 8:00 am Friday, June 28, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Foppen Seafood is recalling lot 412 of Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices – Toast sized, 8.1 oz, sold in Kroger and Payless Supermarkets in 15 states including Kentucky, due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Routine testing has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the specified lot 412. Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness, symptoms may last from days to several weeks. Mild symptoms may include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If the more severe form of listeriosis develops, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Email newsletter signup

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including older people, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

The marking “LOT 412” can be found in the clear plastic window cut out on the front of the package.

The product was distributed to Kroger and Payless Supermarkets in AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX and WV.

Customers who have purchased the affected Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices with lot number 412 are advised not to consume the product. They should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. For any questions or concerns, consumers may contact Foppen Seafood office USA at 844-646-0928 (available 24 hours a day and seven days a week) or mail supportQ1087@foppenseafood.com.

In response to the recall, Foppen Seafood has released the following statement:

“At Foppen Seafood, we operate to the highest standards of health, safety and quality control. We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with Kroger and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure a swift resolution.”