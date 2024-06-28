Paint the Park at Kingdom Come Published 8:32 am Friday, June 28, 2024

Kingdom Come State Park’s 5th annual Paint the Park Color Run 5K is set for Saturday, July 6, bringing a fun and fit activity for folks right after the Fourth of July celebrations come to a close across the county and nation.

Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett provided details on the event.

“We call it ‘fun on the run,’” Cornett joked. “They will make laps through our shelter loop that will be a distance equivalent to a 5K. Participants will be doused with colored powder as they run or walk through the course.”

If you don’t wish to run or walk the course, there is at least one additional way to take part in all the fun.

“We welcome all volunteers to help throw the colored powder at the participants,” Cornett said. “It’s just really a family fun race. Everyone’s welcome.”

The Paint the Park Color Run is open to all humans, and some additional participants are also welcome.

“Some people are bringing in their pets,” Cornett said. “They are actually going to run with their pets.”

The runners will find themselves covered in colored powder by the time the race is through.

“They will be totally covered by the time they’re done,” Cornett said. “Sometimes, you can’t even see their eyes!”

The colored powder is not harmful and is easily removed.

“It washes off easily,” Cornett said. “It’s nontoxic, it’s not harmful to pets or humans. We take all precautions.”

Participants will receive an event T-shirt as long as supplies hold out.

There is always a lot of interest in this event.

“This run continues to be an annual thing because it’s a popular event here at the park,” Cornett said.

“They all get a packet of color to take home with them,” Cornett said. “It’s just really a lot of fun. It’s a great race for the entire family.”

There is a $25 fee to register. You can register in-person at the gift shop during open hours, by calling the gift shop during open hours at 606-589-2478, or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/KingdomCome/Events.

Registration is available the day of the event at the park gift shop. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m.

“Come on out and have some colorful fun at the park!” Cornett said.