Grome has some Tyler Ullis in her Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 27, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kentucky coach Craig Skinner readily admits he was very concerned with how Emma Grome of Loveland, Ohio, would handle following national player of the year Madison Lilley as UK’s setter.

“She is a super confident kid. She is undersized for her position but she has a large chip on her shoulder. She does not fear much,” Skinner said. “It has been cool to see all she has done.

“One thing that did concern me her freshman year was playing the same position as the national player of the year coming off our national championship season.”

Email newsletter signup

He didn’t need to worry. She was a second-team All-American her first season and has earned All-American honors all three years at Kentucky.

“She is 5-8 and most setters are bigger and taller,” Skinner said. “She’s little like (former UK basketball star point guard) Tyler Ulis, but she can also see things develop like he did. She is always totally confident in her ability to deliver and goes about her business that way.”

Kentucky has continued its SEC championship streak during Grome’s career but doing that again her senior season will be more difficult with defending national champion Texas and Oklahoma both joining the conference.

“I love the fact that we have those teams coming into our league,” Skinner said. “Florida dominated our league for so long and had the target on them. Three of the past four national champions will now be in the SEC.

“I always want our team to be pushed and challenged to get to the next level. Adding those teams is good for us and the league. You can’t get comfortable. The challenge for us is to compete like we always have.”