Harlan County roads scheduled for maintenance Published 9:01 am Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Fiscal Court heard information on roads scheduled for maintenance via the Rural Secondary Roads Report from Robert Perkins of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet during the Court’s regular June meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called on Perkins to provide the report to the magistrates.

“For this year, Harlan County’s distribution for 2024 – 2025 was $1.49 million,” Perkins said. “There were Flex funds the county had available carried over, $133,788. The total funding available for Harlan County is $1,516,913.”

Perkins supplied information on the amount of money earmarked for secondary roads in Harlan County.

“The total amount left for projects is $916,838,” Perkins said. “The Flex funds for projects throughout the county is $149,048. Flex funds carried over plus the $149,048 comes to a total of Flex funds available to the County of $282,836, that leave for the Highway Department to spend $637,002 to spend for the Rural Secondary Program.”

According to Perkins two roads are proposed for resurfacing. The first route is KY 1254 in Cumberland from mile marker 0 starting at KY 160 extending to US 119. The second road is KY 3459 in Sunshine, with the entire .9-mile segment being resurfaced.

“That’s the program we’re presenting this year,” Perkins said. “I do want to go over a few things. The RS program from last years that’s currently under contract…KY 72, they started work on that today.”

Perkins mentioned work is also either underway or starting soon on sections of KY 219, KY 510, and KY 3448.

KY 3448, that road’s been completed,” Perkins said.

Perkins said work on a pair of bridges in Cumberland is expected to begin soon.

“We have several bridge projects that are currently going on,” Perkins said. “US 119 has not actually started yet but is under contract…These are the two bridges over KY 160 in Cumberland…we anticipate that we’ll start in the next couple of months…it is needed bridge repairs as well as latex overlay and at this point in time I would say more than likely it will extend into next year with the number of repairs that are listed on the contract.”

Perkins noted additional bridge work includes locations on KY 1254, KY 840 in Watts Creek, and KY 2007 near Coldiron.