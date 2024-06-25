Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education approves tuition and mandatory fee proposals Published 8:00 am Tuesday, June 25, 2024

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) announced Monday it has approved tuition and mandatory fee proposals submitted by six public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) for the 2024-25 academic year.

Tuition ceilings previously set by the Council limit resident undergraduate tuition at public four-year institutions to increase by no more than 5 percent over two years or no more than 3 percent in any one year. Approved increases are as follows:

–Eastern Kentucky University, 1.9 percent.

–Morehead State University, 1.9 percent.

–Murray State University, 2 percent.

–Western Kentucky University, 1.9 percent.

–KCTCS, 1.6 percent.

–University of Kentucky, 2.2 percent.

–Northern Kentucky University, 2 percent.

Kentucky State University’s tuition and fees were approved at the March Council meeting. The University of Louisville was granted a delegation of authority to allow the CPE president to approve its rates provided compliance with Council parameters, due the institution’s board meeting to discuss rates occurring after the June CPE meeting.

In other action, Elaine N. Walker was elected Council vice chair, replacing Eric Farris. Walker, of Bowling Green, is a former Kentucky Secretary of State, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Parks, and served as the 29th mayor of Bowling Green. Walker’s term on the Council ends Dec. 31, 2026.

Lindsey Case, of Louisa, was sworn in as a new Council member. She is a high school teacher in Lawrence County specializing in aviation and preparing students to become pilots. Case’s term expires at the end of 2029.

Several new academic programs were approved by the Council, including:

–University of Kentucky, Bachelor of Arts in law and justice.

–Murray State University, Master of Science in economic analytics, Master of Science in accountancy and analytics and Education Specialist in school psychology.

–Northern Kentucky University, Bachelor of Arts in special education.

–Kentucky State University, Bachelor of Science in Biological and Agricultural Engineering, Bachelor of Science in manufacturing engineering technology and Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity.