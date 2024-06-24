Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest Published 8:46 am Monday, June 24, 2024

A man is facing drug and gun charges after allegedly being found in possession of suspected heroin and a 9mm handgun following a traffic stop near the Caball community.

Wilburn Madon, 41, of Harlan, was arrested on June 14, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, at approximately 11 p.m. on June, 13, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy C.J. Reed performed a traffic stop near the Caball community as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the Elcomb area. Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Lewis responded to the scene to assist in a search of the vehicle. The deputies located multiple baggies of suspected heroin during the search. An additional three baggies of suspected heroin were located in a container which had been thrown from the vehicle during the traffic stop. A bag containing multiple suspected prescription pills was also found in the container as well as a 9mm handgun and a bag of suspected methamphetamine. Scales, baggies, and other drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking were also located.

Madon was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), persistent felony possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,500 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Charles Clem, 33, of Cawood, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on June 15. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Clem was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on two full cash bonds totaling $6,500;

• Pete Rowe, 50, of Evarts, was arrested on June 15, by the Evarts City Police Department. He was charged with first-degree burglary. Rowe was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $6,000 full cash bond;

• Courtney Lewis, 29, of Coxton, was arrested on June 17, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $10,000), public intoxication, third-degree terroristic threatening, and resisting arrest. Lewis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,000 full cash bond.