Lady Dragons close summer play with wins in Morristown Published 8:30 am Monday, June 24, 2024

The Harlan Lady Dragons closed their summer schedule last Tuesday with a pair of victories in Morristown, Tenn. The Lady Dragons defeated Cosby, Tenn., 48-45 and Lakeway, Tenn., 46-44.

Senior forward Kylie Noe scored 21 points to lead Harlan against Cosby, including 10 points in the fourth quarter when the Lady Dragons rallied by outscoring Cosby 19-8. Aymanni Wynn added 10 points. Cheyenne Rhymer scored nine. Addison Campbell and Peyshaunce Wynn added five and three points, respectively.

Noe scored 19 in the win over Lakeway. Aymanni Wynn added nine, followed by Rhymer with eight, Campbell with six and Peyshaunce Wynn and Gracie Hensley with two each.

Harlan posted a 16-5 record in summer play.