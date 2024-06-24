Harlan County heat on way to nationals

Published 8:30 am Monday, June 24, 2024

By Staff Reports

Team members include, from left, front row: Blake Johnson, Trey Creech, Hudson Faulkner and Easton Engle; back row: Caysen Farley, Eli Joseph and Carson Sanders. (Photo submitted)
The Harlan County Heat (sixth grade) defeated Bell County 46-45 in summer ball action last Monday. The Heat are now 31-8 on the season with four tournament titles. All players on the Heat roster will be seventh graders in the Harlan County School System next fall. Their season concludes in mid-July when they compete in nationals at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

