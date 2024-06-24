37 new troopers ready for duty with Kentucky State Police Published 8:00 am Monday, June 24, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Thirty-seven troopers graduated from the Kentucky State Police (KSP) training academy in Frankfort on Friday and are now preparing to report for duty across the state.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Keith L. Jackson attended the ceremony today on behalf of Gov. Beshear to welcome the new troopers to Team Kentucky.

“To Cadet Class 104, thank you for your willingness to serve, your love for public service and your commitment to protecting our 4.5 million Kentuckians,” Jackson said. “The Beshear-Coleman administration is proud to be your partner in building a new Kentucky home by creating a better, safer place for all.”

Email newsletter signup

On Jan. 7, Cadet Class 104 arrived at the training academy to embark upon 24 weeks of intensive training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper. Graduating cadets will uphold the mission of the state police to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.

The graduates of Cadet Class 104 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high-speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.

“I am pleased to welcome these new cadets to the rank of trooper,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett. “The academy staff poured out their time, energy and heart to ensure you received the skills needed to survive whatever challenges you may face. I have no doubt that you will serve with honor, integrity and bravery.”