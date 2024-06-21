William Edwin Davies, 94 Published 3:27 pm Friday, June 21, 2024

William Edwin Davies, aka Wild Bill, of Prosper Texas went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. He was 94 years old. Bill was born on February 16, 1930 in Harlan, Kentucky to his parents David Lewis Davies and Io Dorcus Jones. Upon graduation from Harlan High School, he attended Cumberland College (now called The University of the Cumberlands) in Williamsburg, Kentucky. William E Davies was a S/Sgt in the Air Force from January 10, 1951 to January 9, 1955. He married Anna Sue Enloe of Pampa, Texas on August 15, 1954. They were married for 60 years. They have three children – David Andrew, Damon Mark, and Danna Elizabeth and three grandchildren – Andrea Lauren, Dawson Harris, and Dane William. The Davies raised their family in Lake Jackson, Texas and attended First Baptist Church where Bill was a Bible teacher and deacon. Bill worked for Brazosport Independent School District from the fall of 1969 until his retirement on May 26, 2011. He worked at Brazoswood High School as a teacher, coach, and bus driver. Bill still holds the record for the most wins as a basketball coach at Brazoswood. Coach Davies was loved by so many and was a great coach and teacher during his 42 years at Brazoswood High School. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Anna Sue Davies, his father David Davies and mother Io Davies, his sister Margaret Slusher, and brother David Davies. He is survived by his children David Andrew Davies and wife Debbi, their daughter Andrea and her husband Richard, Damon Mark Davies, Danna Elizabeth Miller and her husband Darren, and their two children Dawson and Dane, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Bill loved the Lord, His church, and His people. He showed kindness to everyone he came in contact with. His sense of humor was one of a kind (IYKYK). He will be greatly missed but we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord and we will see him again one day. The Interment will be held at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28th with a Memorial Service following at the Allen Family Funeral Options Chapel in Plano, Texas at 2:00 p.m. If you wish to join the service via webcast, please visit: https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/102139 In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in William E Davies name to the Brazosport Education Foundation (https://www.brazosportisd.net/community/education_foundation) or the Prosper Education Foundation (https://prospereducationfoundation.org). Both of these great organizations support teachers and students to help further the education of future generations. William Edwin Davies 1930-2024