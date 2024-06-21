Tommy C. White Jr., 66

Tommy C. White Jr., of Talbott, TN, claimed his gift of eternal life to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the age of 66. As a devoted husband, loving father, cherished brother, and faithful servant of God, his journey on Earth was a testament to his faith and love. Born on March 4, 1958, in Harlan, Kentucky, he worked 22 years as a nurse aide at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. After retiring, he resided in Tennessee for 22 years to raise his family, where he enjoyed fishing and playing music. Tommy’s love for music was a divine gift that he shared with his community. He found great joy in playing the guitar, using his talent to bring people together and uplift their spirits. His performances at church services, community gatherings, and family events were moments of grace and joy, leaving lasting impressions on all who heard him play. He was a beacon of light to all who knew him, radiating God’s love through his actions, words, and music. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Sr. and Naydine White; grandparents, Nora & Wallace White and Ruby & William White; father-in-law, Noble Wynn; and brother-in-law, Floyd Gregory. Tommy is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Loretta Wynn White; his beloved daughters, Brandie (Aaron) Conrad of Dandridge, TN, and Chelsea (Aaron) Hawkins of Talbott, TN; his cherished sisters, Tammie Chapman and Mary Anna Maria Gregory (Rita Cake) of Kenvir, KY; and nephews, Floyd Gregory and Larry Darnell Chapman Jr. of Kenvir, KY; and a host of family and friends who will forever hold his memory in their hearts. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., at Panther Springs Methodist Church, with Pastor Roy Charles officiating. Visitation for Tommy will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow funeral services at French Broad Cemetery in Dandridge, TN, where the family will serve as pallbearers. Tommy C. White Jr. will be dearly missed, but he will live on in the hearts of those he touched. His life was a testament to the power of faith, love, and the strength of family. We find comfort in knowing that he is now at peace in the arms of the Lord, where his music will eternally echo throughout heaven. “Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” — Matthew 5:8 Dockery Funeral Home is serving the White Family. Tommy C. White Jr. 03/04/1958-2024