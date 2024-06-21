Marrow on potential 24′ gamebreakers Published 8:00 am Friday, June 21, 2024

Kentucky associate coach Vince Marrow didn’t have to see Georgia transfer linebacker Jamon “Pops” Dumas-Johnson play in spring practice to know what he could add to the Kentucky defense.

“Our tight ends had to block him (when UK played Georgia). He’s a very good player and leader,” Marrow said. “This is the NFL now where you can be a star guy with the (Kansas City) Chiefs one year and then in unrestricted free agency you can look around.

“The good thing about Georgia is that they have so many good players that when Pop got hurt (in 2023) one of their freshmen came in and played pretty good. So do we rotate them. Pop wasn’t sure that was what he wanted to do.”

Marrow said even though Dumas-Johnson played on two national championship teams at Georgia he also understood what Kentucky was doing.

“A lot of guys in the SEC know we are very close. They know that. He looked at us and thought it was a good fit and he liked the other guys we have coming in. He thinks we can be special,” Marrow said.

The Kentucky associate coach believes freshman offensive lineman Aba Selm of Simon Kentucky can be special, too.

“He was probably one of the most underrated guys in our (recruiting) class and was heavily recruited. Alabama kept trying to get him to come down for a visit,” Marrow said. “He is a very big kid who wears a size 18 shoe, so he is still growing. He is 6-4 and is about 285 but looks about 265 because he is put together.

“Smart kid, very physical, very athletic. He could play defensive line too. Our fans should remember that name because I think he will be a three-year starter. He can play center, guard or tackle.”

Marrow also thinks freshman offensive linemen Hayes Johnson and Mark Nave also have big-time potential.

“Those three guys are going to be really good. Those three guys when you look back will be the guys that kept the Big Blue Wall consistently being physical and running the ball like we used to,” Marrow said.