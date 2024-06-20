Harlan County Courthouse Reports Published 8:30 am Thursday, June 20, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Civil Lawsuits

A+ Loan, LLC, vs. Jeremy Long — seller plaintiff/goods (debt collection).

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Deborah S. Doan — credit card debt collection.

Capital One, N.A., et al., vs. Deborah S. Doan — contract dispute.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Heather Wilson — credit card debt collection.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, vs. Kristy Estes — contract dispute.

LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Larry Brashears — credit card debt collection.

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Heather Caudill — contract dispute.

Della R. Fuson vs. Timothy Caldwell, et al. — automobile dispute.

Discover Bank vs. Brandon Marshall — credit card debt collection.

Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Michelle Brock — credit card debt collection.

Discover Bank, et al. vs. Brandon Ray — contract dispute.

Discover Bank vs. Delores H. Hickey — credit card debt collection.

Lonnie Hill vs. Cody Livesay — contract dispute.

Discover Bank, et al. vs. Janet L. Jones — contract dispute.

Spring Oaks Capital, SPV, LLC, vs. Amanda R. Vance — credit card debt collection.

Discover Bank vs. John T. Myers — contract dispute.

Rodney D. Sturgill, II vs. Kacie L. Sturgill — dissolution of marriage.

Steven J. Couch vs. Christina Couch — dissolution of marriage.

David W. Saylor vs. Glessie M. Saylor — support.

Rosa Fields, et al., vs. John Baker — automobile dispute.

Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. William Millikan — credit card debt collection.

Gateway Financial Solutions vs. Benny Back — seller plaintiff/goods (debt collection).

Midland Credit Management, Incorporation, vs. Sherman Ward — credit card debt collection.

District Court

Elijah McLendon, 26, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit), no operators/moped license, license plate not illuminated, no tail lights — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $243 on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

Violet L. Cornett, 51, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $165.

Kyle Allen Long, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on proof and warning.

Austin Barga, 20, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Sept. 30, 2025.

Arcoma Hall King, 53, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury.

Arcoma Hall King, 53, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 25.

Ginger Madden, 29, speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $151.

John Charles Deal, 41, license to be in possession — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

Patricia Franks Davidson, 53, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $168.

Jason Carver, 41, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Lincoln Farmer, 57, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Jennifer Rice, 43, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). No further violations of law.

Mark Edward Hudack, 53, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

Raleigh K. Clark, 39, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

Brittany D. Huff, 30, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

Mary P. Parrott, 68, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Candice Blair Adams, 30, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school.

Shawn Vick, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled March 18, 2025.

Christopher Sizemore, 43, second-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Amanda Marie Mason, 33, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant.

Jessica Helton, 42, of Loyall, alcohol intoxication in a public place — pleaded guilty, sentenced to five days in jail. No further violations of law.

Breanna L. Smiley, 22, alcohol intoxication in a public place — pretrial conference scheduled July 8.

Joshua Lee, 26, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 24.

Kobe Alexander Cockrell, 23, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Belinda Hensley, 40, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Terry Combs, 33, theft of services — pretrial conference scheduled July 8.

Laticia Irvin, 46, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Nora Helton, 49, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury.

Tiny M. Zunda, 52, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, fined $243 and ordered to stay out of Walmart.

Kristi Howard, 35, of Cumberland, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant.

Hannah Dee Trakas, 35, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Samantha Brooke Holcomb, 29, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Brittany Delynn Helton, 36, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Shane Maggard, 26, failure to dim headlights, operating a vehicle with one headlight, no operators/moped license, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $308.

Jordan Cody Smith, 32, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant.

Alexander Cornette, 34, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

Dennis A. Bush, 36, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Sheena D. Lee, 38, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school.

Carrie Laray Creech, 40, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), reckless driving, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — pretrial conference scheduled July 22.

Rickey Dale Griffey, 37, license plate not illuminated, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled July 22.

Timothy Alexander Asbury, 42, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $165.

Ryan Chase Fields, 36, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant.

James W. Thomas, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

David Adam Owens, 34, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $28 (court costs waived).

Alene Whitaker, 76, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed.

Danny Kane Peace, 18, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

Kevin Tackett, 51, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Shawn M. Wallace, 41, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

Eyuronica Rose Joseph, 39, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Denny Blevins, 50, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $318 on the first four charges; other charges, dismissed.

Melvin G. Harris, 41, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operators/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $783 ($450 suspended); other charges, dismissed