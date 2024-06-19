State animal control board offering spay, neuter grants to local Ky. governments Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 19, 2024

The Kentucky Animal Control Advisory Board (KACAB), which is under the auspices of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, invites Kentucky county and metropolitan governments to apply for available grants to spay and neuter dogs and cats.

The board will award up to $1,075 to each government on a competitive basis. Grant applicants do not need to offer matching funds. Spay/neuter grant-candidates can learn more about the program and download the grant application at kyspayneuter.com. The application can be found under “Resources” at the top of the page.

Governments may partner with non-profit organizations to obtain the best use of resources. Applicants are encouraged to seek out the best price possible for the average anticipated cost per alteration. Grant amounts will be based in part on alteration costs.

Grant applications must be received by email no later than July 15. Please email all documents and required attachments to michael.grant@ky.gov. No faxed or applications sent via mail will be accepted.

The board encourages Kentucky drivers to buy spay/neuter license plates when buying or renewing their vehicle registrations, as funds for this program come from spay/neuter license plate sales.

The Animal Control Advisory Board was established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly. The duties of the board include making recommendations to the Kentucky agriculture commissioner relating to animal control issues, evaluating applications for disbursement of animal care and control funds, establishing shelter standards, and creating training programs. It is attached to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for administrative purposes.