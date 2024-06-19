Andrew Williams Named Harlan Middle School Principal Published 10:02 am Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Harlan Middle School will be under new leadership in the Fall of 2024 as Dr. Andrew Williams has been tabbed to take over the reins in the top spot. Williams brings a high level of energy and excitement to the position and is a familiar face for both students and families across the district.

“I am honored to be selected to lead Harlan Middle School,” said Williams. “The Harlan Independent School District is the premier school district in Southeastern Kentucky and has established a culture of excellence for our students. The Middle School is an amazing place with an exemplary staff and exceptional students. I am looking forward to working alongside this incredible group of people to continue to elevate Harlan Middle School to provide the best experience possible for our middle school Dragons!”

Williams brings a decade of teaching experience to the job having primarily taught Social Studies along with 2 years in Special Education. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in secondary education. In addition, Williams holds a Master’s Degree in middle school education, Rank 1 in special education, a postgraduate specialist degree in Principalship, and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership all from the University of the Cumberlands.

Superintendent C.D. Morton noted that Williams is a natural fit for Harlan Middle School and is excited about the future.

“Andrew has built some great connections with our middle school families and students, they know he is a remarkable teacher always working to help students navigate the challenges of a difficult growing period for kids,” said Morton. “He has been “all in” since the day he walked on campus and brings such a positive outlook to everything he does. It is exactly what kids in the middle school need. His willingness to jump in and work hard is clearly evident, he is very visible and engaged with our students and it is clear he loves what he does.”

In addition to serving as a Middle School Social Studies Teacher, Dr. Williams has also worked in various roles including Middle School Athletic Director, Assistant High School Basketball Coach, Radio Broadcaster for Green Dragon athletic events, and Digital Learning Coach.

Williams will assume his duties in July, but says the work to make the new school year the best yet has already begun.

“Working with Harlan High School Principal Mike Bolton to plan for the new school year has already started,” Williams stated. “We have all the tools to continue strengthening the academic excellence that our school district is known for, I am excited for the opportunity to take Harlan Middle School to new heights.”

Williams is married to Harlan Elementary School Kindergarten teacher Katlyn and they have two daughters, Makenna Kate and Macie.