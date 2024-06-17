Lady Bears win twice in scrimmages at Williamsburg Published 8:15 am Monday, June 17, 2024

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

The Harlan County Lady Bears added a pair of summer victories Friday at Williamsburg, edging Barbourville 39-35 and coasting past Lynn Camp 62-39.

Eighth-grade guard Jaycee Simpson hit 11 of 12 shots and finished with 26 points in the win over Lynn Camp. Taylynn Napier, a seventh-grade guard, added 16 points. Whitley Teague scored nine, followed by Lacey Robinson with four, Kenadee Sturgill with three and Shasta Brackett and Shawnee Peace with two each.

Napier exploded for 21 points in the win over Barbourville. Teague scored 10. Robinson and Simpson added four each.

Led by 26 points from freshman guard Kylee Runions and 17 from junior forward Whitley Teague, Harlan County split two varsity games Thursday at Bell County with a 63-50 win over Jellico, Tenn.

Seventh-grade guard Talynn Napier added 11 points. Vanessa Griffith scored six. Whitney Noe added two.

Harlan County fell 52-25 to Bell County. Lacey Robinson led the Lady Bears with eight points. Noe scored seven, Runions added six and Napier and Kayleigh Templeton scored two each.

Harlan County downed Bell County 42-29 in junior varsity action as Templeton led the Lady Bears with 13 points. Napier scored nine, followed by Shasta Brackett with eight, Aubrey Madden and Kenadee Sturgill with four each and Shawnee Peace and Vanessa Griffith with two each.

Harlan County evened its summer record at 2-2 with a pair of wins last Tuesday at home. The Lady Bears routed Williamsburg 70-13 in the opening scrimmage, then closed with a hard-fought 52-47 victory over Middlesboro.

Seventh-grade guard Taylynn Napier came off the bench to lead HC against Williamsburg as she scored 17 points. Lacey Robinson added 14 points, while Kylee Runions added 12 and Whitley Teague tossed in 10. Whitney Noe hit three 3-pointers and scored nine. Jaycee Simpson tossed in six. Shasta Brackett scored two.

Noe hit a 3 and Teague scored twice inside as the Lady Bears scored the first 11 points. The lead grew to 34-4 at halftime as Runions, Napier and Simpson teamed for 15 points in the second quarter. Napier had four baskets in the third quarter as the Lady Bears’ advantage grew to 53-8. Robinson and Runions combined for seven baskets in the final period.

Runions led the Lady Bears against Middlesboro with 16 points. Noe and Teague added 12 each. Simpson chipped in with 10. Robinson scored eight. Teague and Napier contributed two each.

Simpson and Noe hit early 3s as HCHS raced to a 12-2 lead before Middlesboro fought back to cut the deficit to 15-11 after one quarter. Runions’ 3 helped HC take a 28-27 halftime lead.

Simpson had five straight points late in the third quarter as Harlan County fought from behind to take a 41-39 lead into the final period.

Runions, Robinson and Noe each hit late free throws as the Lady Bears pulled away for the win.

Senior guard Keevi Betts led Middlesboro with 17 points. Emily Lambert scored 15. Addy Larew tossed in nine. Millie Roberts scored six.

Middlesboro coasted to a 45-7 win over Williamsburg as Emily Lambert scored 19 and Millie Roberts added 10 for the Lady Jackets. Keevi Betts tossed in six. Addison Larew, Aieza Ahmad, Azalae Petty, Cheyenne Gilbert and Abby Appleby added two each.

Napier poured in 17 points as Harlan County won 38-28 in junior varsity action against Middlesboro. Kayleigh Templeton and Kennadee Sturgill added eight each. Shawnee Peace scored three. Vanessa Griffith tossed in two.