KSP: Infant’s body found in family home may be missing eight-month-old Published 8:00 am Monday, June 17, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Henderson Post announced Friday afternoon that detectives located an infant’s decomposed body, consistent with eight-month-old Miya Rudd, which they say was discovered hidden inside her family’s home.

The remains are to be taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, to determine a cause of death and to confirm the identity of the baby.

While no charges have been filed yet in connection with the discovery, several family members, including the baby’s parents and grandparents, have been arrested on other charges.

Email newsletter signup

On Wednesday, troopers executed a search warrant at Miya Rudd’s grandparents residence (the parents of Miya’s mother, Tesla Tucker) on Leitchfield Road in Owensboro.

They seized electronics and arrested both grandparents. Taletha D. Tucker, 50, was charged with a Fugitive from Another State Warrant for Indiana, while David Tucker, 53, was taken into custody for a non-payment warrant issued in Daviess County, KY.

Tesla Tuckers three children, who were staying with the Tuckers, were removed by the Cabinet of Community Based Services to another location.

The KSP opened a missing child investigation in Ohio County after a search warrant and welfare check concerning Miya Tucker was conducted on June 6. Troopers arrested and originally charged the mother of the missing child, Tesla Tucker, 29, with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Abandonment of a Minor, but later added Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine); Trafficking of Legend Drugs; Trafficking Marijuana; Child Abuse 1st; Engaging in Organized Crime and Possession of Paraphernalia.

That same day, Cage C. Rudd, 30, the baby’s father, was first charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl); Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Abandonment of a Minor. He also faces additional charges of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine); Trafficking of Legend Drugs; Trafficking Marijuana; Child Abuse 1st; Engaging in Organized Crime and Possession of Paraphernalia.

On June 9, troopers arrested the other grandmother of Miya Rudd, Billie J. (Rudd) Smith, 49 of Reynolds Station with an Assault 2nd Degree – Domestic Violence warrant, stemming from an incident in Daviess County in October 2023. Troopers were conducting a search/welfare check for the missing eight-month-old when they discovered Mrs. Smith had an active warrant.