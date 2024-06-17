Harlan rolls past 14th Region opponents in summer games Published 8:15 am Monday, June 17, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

The Harlan Lady Dragons swept four 14th Region opponents on Thursday at Mountain View Elementary School, defeating Leslie County 59-35 and Letcher Central 67-42 in varsity action and Perry Central 39-34 and Leslie County 45-19 in junior varsity scrimmages.

Kylie Noe and Aymanni Wynn, both seniors, scored 17 each to lead Harlan against Leslie County. Cheyenne Rhymer and Peyshaunce Wynn also reached double digits with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Addison Campbell chipped in with three.

Email newsletter signup

Noe scored 22 and Aymanni Wynn added 20 against Letcher. Peyshaunce Wynn added 15. Campbell scored five. Rhymer and Gracie Hensley added three and two points, respectively.

Peyshaunce Wynn poured in 27 against Perry. Campbell added five, followed by Hensley with four, Talae Taylor with two and Chrissy Saylor with one.

Wynn scored 18 and Campbell added 16 in the win over Leslie. Hensley added four, followed by Clarissa Yost with three and Jalynn Pennington and Taylor with two each.

Wynn hits 12 3s as Lady Dragons win two of three at Tates Creek

The Harlan Lady Dragons won two of three summer scrimmages Tuesday at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.

Senior guard Aymanni Wynn hit 12 3-pointers on the day, including five in an 18-point effort in the Lady Dragons’ 52-21 rout of Estill County. Peyshaunce Wynn was next with 13 points. Kylie Noe scored eight, followed by Cheyenne Rhymer with seven and Gracie Hensley, Addison Campbell and Talae Taylor with two each.

Noe, a senior forward, poured in 26 points as Harlan routed Louisville Central 57-27. Aymanni Wynn and Peyshaunce Wynn added 16 and 11 points, respectively. Campbell and Rhymer scored two each.

Noe scored 23 and Aymanni Wynn added 17 in Harlan’s 61-54 loss to Grant County. Rhymer and Peyshaunce Wynn chipped in with nine and five points, respectively.