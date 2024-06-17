Harlan Council passes sewer project resolutions Published 9:18 am Monday, June 17, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan City Council recently met for their regular monthly meeting for June. The council tackled a pair of resolutions regarding an upcoming sewer project.

Mayor Joe Meadors put the resolutions in front of the council for consideration.

“Item 12 is the sanitary sewer project resolution,” Meadors said. “That’s the one that says whereas the Appalachian Regional Commission has approved the city of Harlan Sanitary Sewer project…and extended a grant offering in the amount of $1,351,416 for the project to be administered by USDA Rural Development. Therefore, the city hereby resolves to accept this grant offer of $1,351,416.”

Email newsletter signup

Following some discussion, council member Jeff Phillips made a motion to adopt the resolution seconded by council member Jeanne Lee. The council passed the motion with no opposition.

The council also addressed a resolution addressing the environmental impact of a sewer project.

“It’s the environmental mitigation for the sewer replacement,” Meadors said. “We had a person come up and meet with us. We’re getting closer every day. We anticipate maybe 6 weeks we’ll go to bid on this and get started sometime late this fall.”

Meadors noted the resolution was needed to comply with USDA Rural Development procedures.

“They wear you out with paperwork, but you’ve got to do it,” Meadors said.

Meadors read the resolution for the council.

“A resolution that the city of Harlan, of Harlan County, Kentucky, adopt environmental mitigation measures as established by the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA RD) which pertain to a sanitary sewer replacement project,” Meadors read. “Whereas the USDA RD has conducted an environmental revue of the sanitary sewer replacement project area and whereas the USDA RD has established certain environmental mitigation measures as a result of there review, and whereas it is the intent of the city of Harlan to install 5,500 linear feet of 16 inch C97 PVC main, and to construct a new lift station at the existing Rio Vista location with the least possible adverse effects to the environment.”

The resolution further states the project must be in compliance with all requirements noted in the Governor’s Office for local development letter dated July, 31, 2023. The construction must also comply with US Fish and Wildlife requirements as requested by the letter dated Dec. 27, 2023. Construction must not impact flood plains or farmland after construction is completed.

“I’ll entertain a motion to adopt that resolution,” Meadors told the council.

Council member Ann Hensley made a motion to adopt the resolution seconded by Council member Jason Childers.

The council approved the motion with no objections.