More family members arrested in investigation of missing Ohio Co. infant Published 8:00 am Friday, June 14, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

More arrests have been made stemming from a missing child investigation in Ohio County, including family members, but there has been no sign of eight-month-old Miya (Tucker) Rudd since Kentucky State Police opened the case on June 6.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) says troopers executed a search warrant Wednesday at Miya Rudd’s grandparents residence (the parents of Miya’s mother, Tesla Tucker) in the 1300 block of Leitchfield Road in Owensboro.

While investigators did not locate baby Miya, they did seize electronics and arrested both grandparents.

Email newsletter signup

Taletha D. Tucker, 50, was charged with a Fugitive from Another State Warrant for Indiana, while David Tucker, 53, was taken into custody for a non-payment warrant issued in Daviess County, KY.

Both were lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro. Tesla Tucker’s three children, who were residing with the Tuckers, were removed by the Cabinet of Community Based Services to another location.

Troopers arrested and originally charged the mother of the missing child, Tesla Tucker, 29, with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Abandonment of a Minor, but later added Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine); Trafficking of Legend Drugs; Trafficking Marijuana; Child Abuse 1st; Engaging in Organized Crime and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Cage C. Rudd, 30, the baby’s father, was first charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl); Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Abandonment of a Minor. He also faces additional charges of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine); Trafficking of Legend Drugs; Trafficking Marijuana; Child Abuse 1st; Engaging in Organized Crime and Possession of Paraphernalia.

On June 9, troopers arrested the other grandmother of Miya Rudd, Billie J. (Rudd) Smith, 49, of Reynolds Station with an Assault 2nd Degree – Domestic Violence warrant, stemming from an incident in Daviess County in October 2023. Troopers were conducting a search/welfare check for the missing eight-month-old when they discovered Mrs. Smith had an active warrant.

The KSP continues to request that anyone with information regarding the missing child to contact the Henderson State Police post at (270) 826-3312.