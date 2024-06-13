Harlan County Board of Education talks grant, bylaws Published 8:29 am Thursday, June 13, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County Board of Education held a special called meeting on Tuesday, June, 11, to discuss issues including a grant for the Harlan County Public Schools Police Department and an adjustment to the middle school athletics bylaws.

Board Chairman Gary Farmer called the meeting to order and asked Harlan County Public Schools Police Chief Matt Cope to update the board on the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Program’s District Police Grant.

“This is just a quick update on a grant we applied for last March for a law enforcement vehicle,” Cope said. “We’re in the final stages of that. We’re expecting approval for that for 75 percent of the cost. We can probably expect approval any day.”

Email newsletter signup

Roark also talked to the Board about a $25,000 allotment to assist students and families with school supplies.

“This is what you’ve done the last few years,” Roark told the Board. “We simply give out $25,000 on a per pupil basis to award allotments to the school.”

Roark explained the $25,000 allotment helps take the pressure off parents for the cost of school supplies. He noted the district can purchase such supplies at a significantly cheaper price than parents.

The board voted to approve $25,000 to assist students and families with school supplies.

Farmer asked Superintendent Brent Roark to bring the Board up to speed on a small change to the bylaws for middle school athletics.

“The principals met last month, and they only asked for one change on the bylaws…which was the size of the basketballs for the 6th grade boys, other than that it’s the same,” Roark said. “I went through that document and spent a couple hours cleaning it up, so it looks different. I did not change anything as far as what it says or alter any bylaw. I just cleaned up the wording.”

The board passed a motion approving the adjustment of the middle school athletic bylaws.

The meeting was adjourned with no further action taken