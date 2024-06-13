FEMA will provide assistance for those with vehicle damage following April 2 storms Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 13, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says they may be able to provide financial assistance to help those whose vehicles were damaged from the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides that occurred on April 2.

This affects residents of Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties, all of which were covered by the federal disaster declaration issued on May 25.

The first step is for survivors to file a claim with their insurance company if they have a comprehensive policy. This type of policy usually covers storm-related damage to a vehicle. Federal disaster assistance may help fill the gaps for those whose coverage does not pay for any or all storm-related damage costs. Apply with FEMA even if you have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

Email newsletter signup

To be eligible for FEMA assistance, applicants must meet the following conditions:

–The vehicle was damaged during the April 2, 2024, storms within the disaster-designated area.

–The applicant can provide proof of ownership of the vehicle with valid registration and title.

–The vehicle was in compliance with the State of Kentucky’s registration and insurance requirements at the time of the disaster.

–The applicant has no other usable vehicle.

If you have more than one storm-damaged vehicle, you will have to write a statement explaining why your household needs more than one working vehicle. Include the number of vehicles and an insurance settlement or statement for each vehicle.

The application process with FEMA is the first step in your recovery and requires information such as insurance policies and bank information for possible direct transfer of funds. If you have phone and/or internet access, you may register in one of the following ways:

Visit a Disaster Recover Center. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 41101)

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.