HCHS claims summer wins over Clinton County, Madison Central Published 5:44 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

Harlan County claimed a pair of 12-point wins over out-of-region opponents Friday at South Laurel High School, placing three in double figures in each scrimmage to improve to 7-1 on the summer.

Senior guard Maddox Huff scored 22 points to lead the Bears in a 61-49 win over Clinton County. Reggie Cottrell and Jaycee Carter added 19 and 12 points, respectively. Brody Napier and Trent Cole chipped in with six and two points, respectively.

Huff poured in 28 in a 67-55 victory over Madison Central. Cole hit four 3s and finished with 18 points. Career added 12 points. Cottrell and Napier contributed five and four points, respectively.

The Bears started slowly against Clinton, trailing 7-3 early before Cottrell sparked an HCHS surge. Carter and Huff hits 3s as the Bears took a 30-22 lead at the break.

Huff took over in the second half as the Bears started to pull away. A Napier basket, then a Napier steal and assist to Huff pushed the lead to double digits down the stretch.

Huff and Cole each hit 3s as the Bears raced to a 13-4 lead against Madison Central. The Indians built a four-point advantage before Huff had a three-point play and then a 3-pointer as HCHS went up 39-34 at halftime.

Cole heated up in the second half, hitting three straight 3s as the Bears pulled out to a double-digit lead before coasting to the win.

Harlan County returns to action Tuesday with scrimmages at Perry Central.