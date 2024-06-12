Bike Rally and Reptile & Amphibian program return to Kingdom Come State Park Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, June 12, 2024

The 8th Annual Kingdom Come Bike Rally is set for June 29, offering a chance for those willing to pedal more than 30 miles through the mountainous scenery of the park to test themselves against the course and other participants.

Sherry Cornett, Kingdom Come State Park Manager, provided specifics about the upcoming edition of the yearly event.

“It’s our 8th annual bicycle rally,” Cornett said. “You will start at the gift shop, travel out Little Shepherd Trail all the way to US 119. You’ll come down the mountain and then take old 119 back to the park.”

Once bikers hit the final climb, there is an added incentive to complete the final section in a timely manner.

“If you make it in under 17 minutes, you’ll get a special award,” Cornett said.

While the safety of the participants is the top consideration, attention is also being given to refreshment options for spectators.

“We’ll have snack trucks and aid stations throughout the course,” Cornett explained.

Those who complete the course the fastest will be recognized.

“We’ll have some really cool special awards this year for those who finish in the top three in their classes and age divisions,” Cornett said.

There is a $25 registration fee. Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event at the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop or preregister at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/KingdomCome/Events.

If you’re looking for something to do the weekend between the Warrior’s Challenge on June 15, and the Bike Rally on June 29, the Reptile and Amphibian Program with Slither Dogs Herping is scheduled for Saturday, June 22.

“It’s an animal interactive program,” Cornett said. “Michael Amburgey will be leading the program, it’s a hands-on experience with lizards, snakes, frogs, and other reptiles and amphibians.”

Cornett noted there are two chances to catch the program on Saturday, June 22, one beginning at 1 p.m. and the second starting at 4 p.m. Both will be held in the park’s lower shelter location.

“There is a ticket price of $5, and you’ll get your tickets right there at the shelter where the program is taking place,” Cornett said. “Or, if you prefer, you can purchase tickets ahead of time at the Kingdom Come Park Gift Shop or over the phone by calling the Gift Shop.”

Children 2 and under are admitted free of charge.

For more information, call Kingdom Come State Park at 606-589-2478 or 606-589-4138.