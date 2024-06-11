Whitley, Somerset coast past rebuilding Dragons at South Laurel

Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2024

By Staff Reports

Harlan's Kobe Noe worked around a Somerset defender in scrimmage action Friday, Noe scored 14 points in the Dragons' 72-44 loss. (Photo submitted)
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

The Harlan Green Dragons have gone from a young team in 2024 to an even younger one, a much younger one, as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Harlan fell 62-27 to Whitley County and 72-44 to Somerset in varsity scrimmages Friday at South Laurel.

Email newsletter signup

The Dragons fell to Richmond Model and Berea in scrimmages Thursday.

Freshman guard Jaxson Perry led the Dragons against Whitley with 14 points. Brenton Bargo added six, while Kobe Noe scored three. Eric Evans and Eli Noe chipped in with two each.

Kobe Noe, a freshman center, scored 14 and Perry added 13 against Somerset. Evans and Bargo added seven and five points, respectively. Ell Noe chipped in with two.

More Sports

Cats head to Omaha with unfinished business

Yankees edge Dodgers for Tri-City Little League title

Daniels captures state title in 800-meter run at middle school state championship

Cats are Omaha-bound

Print Article