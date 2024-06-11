Whitley, Somerset coast past rebuilding Dragons at South Laurel Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

The Harlan Green Dragons have gone from a young team in 2024 to an even younger one, a much younger one, as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Harlan fell 62-27 to Whitley County and 72-44 to Somerset in varsity scrimmages Friday at South Laurel.

Email newsletter signup

The Dragons fell to Richmond Model and Berea in scrimmages Thursday.

Freshman guard Jaxson Perry led the Dragons against Whitley with 14 points. Brenton Bargo added six, while Kobe Noe scored three. Eric Evans and Eli Noe chipped in with two each.

Kobe Noe, a freshman center, scored 14 and Perry added 13 against Somerset. Evans and Bargo added seven and five points, respectively. Ell Noe chipped in with two.